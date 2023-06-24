Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church

A suspect is in custody after a teenager was found shot to death Friday morning outside a Spalding County church, officials said.

Deputies were called to Sunnyside Baptist Church at about 2:40 a.m. regarding the gunshot victim being found in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Officials did not say who found the victim, identified as 18-year-old Dallas Johnson, at the location.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson died from his injuries as a result of the shooting.

After deputies responded to the scene, they immediately began searching for witnesses and trying to uncover what led to the incident.

By Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced that a suspect had been taken into custody. Their name and charges were not announced.

“There is no indication that there is any threat to the public regarding the incident,” officials said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.