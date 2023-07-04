BreakingNews
3 days of services announced for Christine King Farris

Overnight shootings in DeKalb leave 2 dead, police say

Crime & Public Safety
12 minutes ago
At least two people are dead after a series of three unrelated shootings overnight in DeKalb County, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police are investigating the incidents, which also include the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Bouldercrest Road. He was treated for multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The three shootings occurred between 8:13 p.m. Monday and the early morning hours of Independence Day, Channel 2 reported.

Police say that an adult man and a teenage girl were killed.

The first of the three shootings happened at 8:13 p.m. on Covington Highway, the news station reported. Police responded to reports of a person shot and found a 40-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Early Tuesday morning, a 19-year-old girl was left dead after a shooting on Oakvale Road. Police are investigating each of the two slayings, as well as the third shooting that left the 17-year-old injured.

Police have not released the names of any of the shooting victims.

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

