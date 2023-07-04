Overnight shootings in DeKalb leave 2 dead, police say

At least two people are dead after a series of three unrelated shootings overnight in DeKalb County, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police are investigating the incidents, which also include the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Bouldercrest Road. He was treated for multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The three shootings occurred between 8:13 p.m. Monday and the early morning hours of Independence Day, Channel 2 reported.

Police say that an adult man and a teenage girl were killed.

The first of the three shootings happened at 8:13 p.m. on Covington Highway, the news station reported. Police responded to reports of a person shot and found a 40-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Early Tuesday morning, a 19-year-old girl was left dead after a shooting on Oakvale Road. Police are investigating each of the two slayings, as well as the third shooting that left the 17-year-old injured.

Police have not released the names of any of the shooting victims.