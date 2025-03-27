BREAKING
BREAKING

Officer involved in shooting in SW Atlanta, police say

By
1 hour ago

Officials are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta involving an officer.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Lakewood Avenue, where police were initially called about an armed person around 7:10 p.m.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Tasheena Brown confirmed that an Atlanta officer was involved in a shooting at the location, but no other details were released.

“We are currently working on gathering further information,” Brown said.

The area is in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood and just north of Arthur B. Langford Parkway.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The GBI is investigating a police shooting in Brunswick on Wednesday.

Credit: GBI

GBI investigating after teen injured during incident with Brunswick police

AR-15 used in drug deal that turned deadly at SE Atlanta complex, police say

15-year-old boy shot in head at SW Atlanta townhome community

The Latest

An Atlanta Watershed employee (left) speaks with workers from Coca-Cola headquarters after a large hole opened up on North Avenue on Tuesday.

Credit: Ben Hendren

Sinkhole repairs underway on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

2 more facing murder charge after man shot in chest in DeKalb, police say

CSX train derails in Fayette, officials say

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.