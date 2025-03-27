Officer involved in shooting in SW Atlanta, police say

Officials are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta involving an officer.
The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Lakewood Avenue, where police were initially called about an armed person around 7:10 p.m.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Tasheena Brown confirmed that an Atlanta officer was involved in a shooting at the location, but no other details were released.
“We are currently working on gathering further information,” Brown said.
The area is in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood and just north of Arthur B. Langford Parkway.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
