Newton County man gets life in prison for molesting child after school outcry

Thomas Stephens was found guilty of sexually abusing the child in a March 2017 incident at her home, which she disclosed at school the next day, according to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office. It was his second conviction for sex crimes against a child.

“These crimes did not occur in a school, but the initial outcry did,” DA Randy McGinley said in a statement. “Teaching and working in a school with our young children is a very difficult job and sometimes some terrible things that happen at home are brought to light at school. A big thank you as well to the teachers and counselors that brought these events to light.”