Newborn dies 2 days after Athens crash with Amazon driver, police say

“The baby was subsequently delivered, and both mother and baby were placed in intensive care,” police said in a statement.

Investigators learned the baby died Saturday. The newborn’s name was not released.

“The case is now being worked as a homicide by vehicle,” police said. Criminal charges were not announced.

Anyone with information on the death, the first vehicle fatality in Clarke County this year, is asked to call Senior Police Officer Tilley at Dustin.Tilley@accgov.com or 762-400-7355.