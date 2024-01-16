Newborn dies 2 days after Athens crash with Amazon driver, police say

A baby delivered following a crash died two days later, Athens-Clarke County police said Tuesday.
Investigators believe an Amazon delivery driver turned into the path of a 1996 Ford Ranger on Thursday shortly before 6 p.m. The wreck happened on Danielsville Road near Mission Drive.
The delivery driver and the driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries. But the passenger in the truck, Helen Edwards, 41, of Canon, who was pregnant, suffered serious injuries.
“The baby was subsequently delivered, and both mother and baby were placed in intensive care,” police said in a statement.
Investigators learned the baby died Saturday. The newborn’s name was not released.
“The case is now being worked as a homicide by vehicle,” police said. Criminal charges were not announced.
Anyone with information on the death, the first vehicle fatality in Clarke County this year, is asked to call Senior Police Officer Tilley at Dustin.Tilley@accgov.com or 762-400-7355.
About the Author