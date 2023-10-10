Metro sheriffs increase patrols at worship centers as Israel-Hamas war rages

Several metro Atlanta sheriff’s agencies have stepped up their presence in Jewish and Muslim communities in the wake of this weekend’s surprise attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Local worship centers have requested increased patrols during key hours and have asked for safety training and facilities assessments, according to sheriffs in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. The law enforcement leaders met with community stakeholders on Monday and have implemented measures to prevent and respond to any hate-motivated attacks.

“In unity, we stand stronger,” the sheriffs said Tuesday in a joint statement. “We represent and are tasked with protecting more than three million Georgians of all faiths who reside in our counties and the millions more who pass through every day.”

“Together, we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, can live, worship, and thrive in our communities without fear. We will continue to protect, serve, and respect our communities as we embark on this next phase of engagement and support,” the statement read.

Hundreds, including some Americans, have been killed since Saturday’s incursion, preceded by a decades-long struggle over territory in the Gaza Strip. More than 100 civilians and soldiers were taken hostage as the Palestinian militant group Hamas invaded Israeli towns and military bases. Israel has declared war in response, and its forces have fought to retake the area, their jets bombing Gaza, the Palestinian territory ruled by Hamas that is home to 2 million people. The death toll continues to mount.

Locally, the bloodshed has rocked communities with ties to the affected areas, with many left worrying for the safety of their family abroad. In response, several rallies and protests have been scheduled in the wake of the attacks.

On Sunday, opponents of the proposed Atlanta public safety training center rallied in support of Palestinian independence during a protest at the Israeli consulate in Atlanta that drew dozens. On Monday, an evening of prayer and unity was held at Chabad of Cobb in Marietta. And on Tuesday, a gathering in support of Israel will be held at the City Springs Performing Arts Center in Sandy Springs at 7:30 p.m.

Law enforcement leaders said they have identified “proactive measures to prevent and respond to hate crimes, discrimination, and any threats to the safety and security of our Jewish and Muslim neighbors.”

The sheriffs affirmed their commitment to protecting religious freedoms and said Monday’s conference call was intended to understand the unique needs of the Muslim and Jewish faiths.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Southern Division, AlFarooq Masjid, Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam (Imam Plemon El-Amin), Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta, Islamic Center of North Fulton and West Cobb Islamic Center all participated in the call. Representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock also were present.

“Our duty as law enforcement executives extends beyond enforcing the law; it includes fostering an atmosphere of trust, respect, and unity within our communities,” the joint statement read “... We understand that these are challenging times. Instances of hate have no place in our region, state, and country.”