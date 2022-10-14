McDonough man gets 10 years for giving alcohol, molesting teen at slumber party

Andrew Bartles, 33, entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated sexual battery in the May 2020 incident and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

An investigation into Bartles began after he gave two 13-year-old girls margaritas with tequila during a sleepover at a friend’s home, Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said. He then molested at least one of the teens and played it off as instructing the girl on her anatomy, Matteucci added.