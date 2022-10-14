McDonough man gets 10 years for giving alcohol, molesting teen at slumber party

A man was sentenced to prison Friday for molesting a teenager at a slumber party in Henry County, the district attorney’s office said.
Andrew Bartles, 33, entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated sexual battery in the May 2020 incident and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is also required to register as a sex offender.
An investigation into Bartles began after he gave two 13-year-old girls margaritas with tequila during a sleepover at a friend’s home, Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said. He then molested at least one of the teens and played it off as instructing the girl on her anatomy, Matteucci added.
According to the DA’s office, McDonough police executed a search warrant at the home and found the margarita mix, tequila and cups that the girl described.
Matteucci did not say if Bartles knew the victim prior to the incident.
