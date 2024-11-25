Crime & Public Safety
Man shot to death during fight near East Atlanta, DeKalb police say

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Sunday.
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning after getting into a fight with the suspect, according to DeKalb County police.

Officers got a call at around 2:45 a.m. about a person shot in the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road near East Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, authorities said.

No other details have been released by police. It is not clear if they have identified the suspect.

The incident unfolded just a mile from another fatal shooting that took place hours earlier. A man was fatally shot after two other people argued over money and started firing at each other, police said. The victim was a bystander.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

