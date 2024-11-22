Man shot, killed outside Marietta restaurant

A man was shot and killed outside a Marietta restaurant shortly after midnight Friday, police said.

Marietta officers were near the Costa Mar Seafood and Grill restaurant on Franklin Gateway when they heard a single gunshot, officials said. They immediately began looking for the source of the gunfire and came upon a man with a gunshot wound.

It is not clear what sparked the shooting, but Marietta police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said that an “incident” began inside the restaurant and then spilled outside into the parking lot and road.