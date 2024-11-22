Crime & Public Safety
Man shot, killed outside Marietta restaurant

One man was fatally shot outside a restaurant in Marietta just after midnight Friday.

By
1 hour ago

A man was shot and killed outside a Marietta restaurant shortly after midnight Friday, police said.

Marietta officers were near the Costa Mar Seafood and Grill restaurant on Franklin Gateway when they heard a single gunshot, officials said. They immediately began looking for the source of the gunfire and came upon a man with a gunshot wound.

It is not clear what sparked the shooting, but Marietta police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said that an “incident” began inside the restaurant and then spilled outside into the parking lot and road.

Officers attempted to save the man’s life, but he did not survive. His name has not been released.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

