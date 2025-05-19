Credit: Ben Hendren Credit: Ben Hendren

“He was beyond any help that the officers could give him,” police spokesman Cpl. Juan Madiedo told reporters at the scene.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man has been detained, and investigators say they believe he is the shooter, Madiedo said. The man’s name has not been released.

Police say they believe a domestic argument broke out between the victim and the shooter, which escalated to gunfire. Madiedo said the two knew each other, but he could not disclose more about their relationship.

Officials did not confirm if charges are expected.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.