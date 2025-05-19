A man was shot and killed in a Gwinnett County neighborhood Monday, according to officials.
Gwinnett police got a report about a person shot just before 8 a.m. at a home on Salem Drive between the Arbor Ridge and Mountain Cove areas in the county’s southwest corner.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the front yard.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Ben Hendren
“He was beyond any help that the officers could give him,” police spokesman Cpl. Juan Madiedo told reporters at the scene.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One man has been detained, and investigators say they believe he is the shooter, Madiedo said. The man’s name has not been released.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Ben Hendren
Police say they believe a domestic argument broke out between the victim and the shooter, which escalated to gunfire. Madiedo said the two knew each other, but he could not disclose more about their relationship.
Officials did not confirm if charges are expected.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Hendren
Teen killed in SW Atlanta shooting over cellphone, warrant says
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Markius Gillepsie, who they said was wanted in connection with a Jan. 6 homicide in the city’s West End neighborhood.
2 teens injured minutes apart in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings
The two shootings occurred just minutes apart but at locations about 25 miles apart.
Man shot in head at Midtown apartment complex near Georgia Tech
Argument at high-end off-campus housing leads to incident, police say
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.