Man shot, killed outside Gwinnett home; 1 detained, police say

Officials say they believe incident was part of a domestic argument.
Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Salem Drive in the county's southwest corner.


By
Updated 0 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed in a Gwinnett County neighborhood Monday, according to officials.

Gwinnett police got a report about a person shot just before 8 a.m. at a home on Salem Drive between the Arbor Ridge and Mountain Cove areas in the county’s southwest corner.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the front yard.



“He was beyond any help that the officers could give him,” police spokesman Cpl. Juan Madiedo told reporters at the scene.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man has been detained, and investigators say they believe he is the shooter, Madiedo said. The man’s name has not been released.



Police say they believe a domestic argument broke out between the victim and the shooter, which escalated to gunfire. Madiedo said the two knew each other, but he could not disclose more about their relationship.

Officials did not confirm if charges are expected.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.











