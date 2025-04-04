Man shot, killed near bank at Gwinnett intersection

A 19-year-old was fatally shot near a bank at a busy Gwinnett County intersection shortly after midnight.
Officials have not released many details. They said Gwinnett police got a call at around 1 a.m. Friday about a shooting near Shackleford Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
When they arrived, they found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. He was identified as Xavier Tyler Stephens.
Authorities did not specify where exactly the shooting took place, but crime scene tape was strung up at one of the entrances to a Wells Fargo bank located there.
“The motive of the shooting is still being investigated,” officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
