Man shot, killed in Scottdale residential neighborhood near I-285

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded just after midnight to the 3300 block of Pressley Drive in Scottdale for a person shot call. The 39-year-old man was already dead from a gunshot wound when officers arrived. He was identified as Deangelo Ivey by police.

On Monday, investigators said they didn’t have specifics about what led to the gunfire, and no one was in custody. The shooting took place about a quarter-mile west of I-285 and a stone’s throw from North Decatur Road.