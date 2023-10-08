Man shot by deputy after setting fire, leading officials on wild chase

A man was shot by White County deputies Saturday after he allegedly set fire to a truck and led officials on a chase across several counties, authorities said.

Alan Paul Heinze, 53, remains in the hospital after the chaos and is facing several charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer and arson, according to law enforcement in White and Habersham counties.

The Habersham sheriff’s office was called around 11 a.m. to a vehicle fire on Sutton Road in Demorest, where they found a truck engulfed in flames at a shop, according to Channel 2 Action News. After learning the fire was caused by an explosive device, deputies moved people off the property and secured the area.

Heinze had left the scene in a Penske box truck, which deputies found traveling west on Highway 115. Several household items, including furniture, were spilling out the back, the White County Sherriff’s office said in a news release.

Heinze fled from the pursuing law enforcement and rammed into a patrol car at one point, disabling it. Other deputies then used their patrol vehicles to force the truck to spin out, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, but were unsuccessful, authorities said.

As the suspect drove onto Helen Highway, he tried to run over a deputy with the truck, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then opened fire and struck Heinze in the arm, but he kept driving.

-Press Release from Sheriff Rick Kelley-

Posted by White County Sheriff's Office - GA on Saturday, October 7, 2023

After the Cleveland Police Department joined the pursuit, deputies managed to “wreck” the vehicle in the parking lot of Jack P. Nix Elementary School, according to the sheriff’s office.

Heinze was taken to Hall County’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center for his injuries. No law enforcement members were injured during the chase.

The sheriff’s office said the GBI was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting, while the Georgia State Patrol was asked to handle the vehicle accidents.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

