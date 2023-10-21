Man shot at Gwinnett business dies at hospital

Officers were called to Northside Hospital in Atlanta off Johnson Ferry Road regarding the 20-year-old who was brought in by friends and was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to officials. Shortly after law enforcement responded to the hospital, they were notified the victim had died.

Police said few details are known about the shooting, but it was determined to have happened at a business in the 4800 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Several businesses, including two salons, a mobile shop and a grocery store, are situated in the area.

The exact business the shooting took place in was not provided and police said they will be canvasing the area to collect evidence. No details were provided on a suspected gunman.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

