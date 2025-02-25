Man sentenced to life plus 145 years in girlfriend’s 2020 killing, carjackings

A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Fulton County jury found him guilty of killing his girlfriend, shooting at police, carjacking a woman and then attempting to carjack three other people in his attempt to run away.
Fortune Jaquan Spencer, 30, was convicted Monday in the June 6, 2020, shooting death of Sherika Monique Little, 24, outside of a Sandy Springs hotel.
Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department
Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department
The chaotic episode began that evening when Sandy Springs police officers were called to the Hilton Perimeter Suites on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, where they found Little sitting in her car. She had been shot.
The Wadesboro, North Carolina, resident was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department
Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department
Witnesses gave officers a description of the shooter and said he ran away. A short time later, police got a call about a man matching the description who had tried to steal a car at the nearby intersection of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive, officials said at the time.
Police disclosed Monday that, while there, Spencer “shot an Atlanta Police Intelligence Officer in an attempted but unsuccessful carjacking.”
He went on to carjack a woman about a block away on Hammond Drive, authorities said. He then drove just over a half-mile and crashed into several vehicles inside the Parc at Perimeter Apartments as he tried to flee, officials added.
Spencer got out and ran into the road as he tried to stop and carjack three other vehicles, police said. A passing motorist eventually hit him, and he was taken into custody.
He was booked into the Fulton County jail, where he faced 22 charges, including murder, aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and other felonies. He was found guilty on all charges and sentenced Monday to life without parole plus 145 years.
“The commendable collaboration and tireless efforts between the Sandy Springs police detectives and prosecutors with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office were appreciated by the victims and their families,” the police department said in a statement.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Screenshot
