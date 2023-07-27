BreakingNews
Trump faces additional charge in Florida classified documents case

Man sentenced to life in fatal Atlanta shooting that began as fight over drugs

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

By
1 hour ago
A man is headed back to prison in connection with a 2020 fatal shooting that unfolded over drugs in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta, officials confirmed.

Clinton Robinson, 25, was found guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years, in the death of 41-year-old Wallace Vaughn, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Pallavi Bailey announced Thursday.

Robinson had been out of prison for just over a year before the deadly shooting that took place Feb. 3, 2020. The incident began as an argument at a gas station in the 3100 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway between the suspect and Vaughn, surveillance footage and witness accounts revealed. The dispute arose when Vaughn warned Robinson to stay away from his drugs that were being stored in the nearby woods, according to Bailey.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Witnesses told investigators they remembered seeing Robinson follow the victim into the woods near Harwell Road before gunshots rang out. Vaughn was shot multiple times in the chest and back by Robinson, according to officials.

Atlanta police officers and paramedics found Vaughn dead on the sidewalk in front of the woods around 12:30 a.m. No shell casings were discovered at the scene, which Bailey said suggested Robinson used a revolver, a weapon a witness told officers that Robinson carried.

“The trade and use of narcotics too often accompanies violence,” District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement. “Regardless of the circumstances, every human life holds immense value.”

From August 2014 until October 2018, Robinson served time at the Telfair State Prison on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime, Georgia Department of Corrections records show.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

