Man rescued from Gwinnett apartment fire

Rico Vasquez and his daughter, Margarita, sit outside their apartment building after Rico's son was rescued by firefighters, officials said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Rico Vasquez and his daughter, Margarita, sit outside their apartment building after Rico’s son was rescued by firefighters, officials said.
Updated 2 minutes ago

Rico Vasquez and his daughter, Margarita, sat down in shock near a pool of water outside a Gwinnett County apartment complex Thursday morning. Moments earlier, Rico’s son was rushed to the hospital after being found by firefighters unconscious inside their burning apartment, officials said.

Crews arrived just before 6:30 a.m. to the Park on Sweetwater apartments on Sweetwater Road after Gwinnett police officers were pushed back from smoke coming from a ground-level unit, fire spokesman Lt. Andy Lane said.

Firefighters simultaneously entered through a window and the front door, using a hose to combat the flames, he said.

A man was rescued from a fire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex Thursday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Inside, crews found the son in a bedroom. The victim, in his 20s, was taken to a hospital but his condition was not released.

Lane said firefighters had the blaze under control about 10 minutes after they arrived.

“So a real rapid progression for them to get here and get the fire out and get the victim out,” he added.

Crews responded to a fire Thursday at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The building was evacuated with help from police. Officials said the family’s apartment wasn’t badly damaged by the blaze, which did not spread past the initial room. Other surrounding units sustained only minor smoke and water damage. No other injuries were reported and the three family members were displaced, Lane said.

Firefighters responded to the Park on Sweetwater apartments.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Investigators were working to determine the origin and cause of the fire, Lane added. The complex is located near Lawrenceville and a short distance from I-85 and Pleasant Hill Road.

About 15 hours earlier, firefighters were called to another blaze in Gwinnett at the Forest Vale apartments near Jimmy Carter Boulevard, roughly eight miles southwest of Park on Sweetwater. Tenants there initially thought a strange smell was coming from their oven, but authorities later noticed a popping sound from inside the wall and determined the fire to be electrical. Four units on the right side of the building were heavily damaged by the flames and water, causing 20 people, including six children, to be displaced.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief
