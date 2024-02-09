Man receives 2nd life sentence. This time, for a fatal shooting in DeKalb

At least four bullet casings were found at the scene and Evans’ car had a bullet hole on the front driver’s side.

Detectives learned through interviews that Evans had been in a “tumultuous relationship” with a woman who lived near the crash site, Chaffins stated. That woman also had a protective order against Evans.

About two hours prior to the shooting, Chaffins said the woman told investigators that she heard an “aggressive” knock at her door and noticed she had several missed calls and text messages from Evans. He allegedly left the home, but eventually returned in the early afternoon.

When the woman saw Evans outside her house, Chaffins said she called Bracey, who had picked up their daughter from the home that morning. The woman then asked Bracey to return to the house because she was scared.

At some point, Chaffins said the woman called Bracey again and he told her that he had shot at Evans.

“Defendant Bracey claimed he shot at Evans because Evans had rolled down his window as their cars crossed paths on the road,” Chaffins said, adding that the woman told police she did not hear from Bracey after his confession.

Explore Man gets life in prison for mistaken revenge killing in Cobb

Bracey was arrested in North Carolina on March 10, 2021. At the time, he had already been arrested in that state in connection with a fatal shooting in Cobb County.

The Cobb shooting, which led to the death of 22-year-old Shawn Gray, happened about a month prior to the DeKalb incident. Bracey believed Gray was responsible for a drive-by shooting in Chicago that injured his nephew, so he planned and executed the revenge killing but ultimately shot the wrong man, the Cobb district attorney previously said.

He was convicted in September 2021 of murder and sentenced to life without parole, plus five years. He is serving time at Hays State Prison in Chattooga County.