Man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing of Buckhead grandmother

Bowles’ body was found Dec. 10 inside her gated community. Investigators said they believe she may have have interrupted the suspect earlier that day, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., as he tried to steal her 2021 Lexus Rx 350.

Police released surveillance camera images of a person of interest seen near Bowles’ SUV and Brown was in custody within 24 hours.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

He was indicted in February on charges including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, and abuse of an elder person, records show. He’s due back in court in September.

The grandmother’s grisly killing shocked many in the upscale community, and some quickly pointed to the case as a reason Buckhead should separate from Atlanta and form its own city.

Those cityhood efforts are on hold again after state lawmakers rejected legislation that would have allowed Buckhead residents to vote on secession.

Bowles’ relatives described her as a funny, kind and loving woman who adored her family and friends.

“She was a beautiful soul, and she taught me how to approach the world with empathy,” Michael Bowles said after his mother’s death.

Meanwhile, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said her office is committed to bringing justice to Bowles’ loved ones.

“I am keeping them in my prayers as we prepare to prosecute this senseless murder,” Willis said in a statement.