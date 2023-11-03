Man pleads guilty to killing mother, stepfather at Oconee County home in 2021

Peyton Moyer pleaded guilty to two counts of malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, plus 15 years, according to Dawn Brinkley with the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

“While this verdict cannot undo the damage done in this tragic incident, we are pleased with the guilty plea as it will hopefully save the family the additional trauma of a prolonged trial,” the Oconee sheriff’s office said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims.”

On Oct. 28, 2021, deputies responded to a home on Bouldercrest Circle and found Moyer’s mother and stepfather shot to death, according to the sheriff’s office. Moyer’s 16-year-old and 4-year-old sisters were found at the home unharmed.

The gunshot victims were identified as 41-year-old Ashley Schultz and 54-year-old Benjamin Smith.

After the shooting, Moyer fled the home in one of the victim’s vehicles and was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police after a short pursuit. Officials at the time said the 20-year-old was living at the home.

“Our hearts go out to the family and the whole Oconee community for the tragic loss of lives. We thank the survivors for their bravery and cooperation in this case,” Brinkley said.

Sentencing has not been scheduled in the case.