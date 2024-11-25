Man pleads guilty to killing Cobb woman, sexually abusing her daughter

That April morning, Villalobos’ girls woke up to a loud bang in their house, prosecutors said. The girls went to check what happened and saw their 58-year-old mother on the ground with Pacheco standing over her.

Pacheco hurried the girls back to a bedroom and told them to be quiet, according to the prosecution. Afraid that he may kill them, they stayed there until they saw him outside through a window. He was putting something inside the trunk of their mother’s car, got in it and drove away. Officials did not say if they discovered what was put in the trunk.

Once Pacheco left, one of the girls ran to a neighbor to ask for a cellphone to call 911, prosecutors. The girls’ phones had been scattered in the driveway.

When police arrived, they found Villalobos with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was on the dining room floor, wrapped in a sheet and was already dead, authorities said. A 9 mm shell casing was found on the bed inside the main bedroom, which had been locked.

Pacheco was arrested two weeks later in Alamo, Texas.

“It was an honor to fight for these little girls who showed an incredible amount of bravery as they faced their mother’s killer and abuser in court,” Green and Horowitz said. “Their mother would have been proud.”

The sexual abuse of one of the girls was later discovered during forensic interviews, prosecutors said. Pacheco entered an Alford plea on the aggravated sexual battery charge, meaning he has pleaded guilty and accepts the punishment while maintaining his innocence.

“Today’s outcome ensures that this predator will never harm another innocent person,” District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. said in a statement. “I commend the courage of the victim’s children and the swift, thorough work of law enforcement and prosecutors who brought Hugho Pacheco to justice.”

The district attorney’s statement did not say who is currently caring for Villalobos’ daughters.