Man killed in downtown Atlanta shooting

A man was fatally shot Friday evening in downtown Atlanta, police said.
The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of Luckie and Mills streets, around the corner from the Georgia Aquarium and about a 15-minute walk from State Farm Arena.
Police said they found a 42-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
Information on a suspected shooter and motive was not provided.
The deadly incident comes as locals and tourists flood Atlanta, as well as surrounding areas, for several sporting events scheduled throughout the weekend. Most notably, the South Regional of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament is being held at State Farm Arena on Friday evening and again on Saturday.
“The Atlanta Police Department is well-versed in managing large-scale events and remains fully prepared to support the safety of both visitors and residents during this high-profile weekend,” the department said in a press release earlier in the day.
