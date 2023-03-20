X

Man hospitalized after being shot outside Brookhaven nightclub, police say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A man is recovering after being shot outside a Brookhaven nightclub early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Brookhaven officers were called to the Josephine Lounge on Buford Highway around 3:15 a.m. about a person being shot. Responding officers found the victim, a 35-year-old man, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where police said he is stable.

No other details have been released.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

