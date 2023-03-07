X
Man gets 2 years on probation for attacking woman, child in Douglas County

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was sentenced Monday to two years on probation for attacking a woman and her child in Douglas County, officials said.

Randy Wright, 40, was convicted in January of battery and simple battery in the 2018 domestic incident. He was originally charged with aggravated assault, child cruelty and battery, but after the jury heard all the evidence and testimony, Wright was only convicted of the lesser offenses, Douglas County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Cooke said.

On Nov. 6, 2018, authorities responded to a Douglas home after a child called 911 stating that Wright had attacked her and her mother, Cooke said.

The girl had heard her mom yelling for help behind a closed door in the home. Cooke said that when the girl opened the door, she found Wright strangling her mother.

“The juvenile victim attempted to fight the defendant off her mother, which was when Randy Wright slapped her,” according to Cooke.

ExploreMan faces up to 2 years behind bars in attack of mother, child in Douglas County

The mother told law enforcement during an interview that there had been a dispute prior to the attack. Cooke said both victims’ injuries matched statements they gave to officials.

“We applaud the courage of the victims in this case to come forward and speak out,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a previous statement. “By reporting this abuse, the victims are able to move to a safe environment, and we are able to be a part of stopping this violence one case at a time.”

Murder conviction upheld for man who drove wife’s corpse 1,000 miles
5h ago

