Man gets 2 years on probation for attacking woman, child in Douglas County

Randy Wright, 40, was convicted in January of battery and simple battery in the 2018 domestic incident. He was originally charged with aggravated assault, child cruelty and battery, but after the jury heard all the evidence and testimony, Wright was only convicted of the lesser offenses, Douglas County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Cooke said.

On Nov. 6, 2018, authorities responded to a Douglas home after a child called 911 stating that Wright had attacked her and her mother, Cooke said.