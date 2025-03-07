Crime & Public Safety
Man found shot to death in lobby of DeKalb apartment building

By
1 hour ago

A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of an apartment building in DeKalb County late Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a man shot at the Candler Forest Apartments complex off Candler Road at 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation “suggests the shooting happened after a fight with multiple suspects,” police said.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is active, and anyone with information can contact DeKalb police.

