Man found dead near dumpster at shopping plaza in SW Atlanta

Police are investigating after a man was found dead near a dumpster at a shopping plaza in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.
Atlanta police responded to a person down call just before 8 a.m. at Camp Creek Marketplace II in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood. Officers arrived at an area of the plaza at 3755 Carmia Drive, which is home to an L.A. Fitness gym, American Signature Furniture store and other businesses.
There, they found a man near a dumpster. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators responded to the incident. Police said the official manner and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office