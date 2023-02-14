X
Dark Mode Toggle

Man found dead near dumpster at shopping plaza in SW Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a man was found dead near a dumpster at a shopping plaza in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.

Atlanta police responded to a person down call just before 8 a.m. at Camp Creek Marketplace II in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood. Officers arrived at an area of the plaza at 3755 Carmia Drive, which is home to an L.A. Fitness gym, American Signature Furniture store and other businesses.

ExplorePolice reportedly searching for teen suspect in fatal SW Atlanta shooting

There, they found a man near a dumpster. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators responded to the incident. Police said the official manner and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Todd Monken leaves Georgia for NFL; Mike Bobo named new OC2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Court docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Senate backs placement of Clarence Thomas statue at Georgia Capitol
5h ago

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Derek Carr could change balance of power in NFC South
2h ago

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Derek Carr could change balance of power in NFC South
2h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

Council-manager dispute tears at South Fulton
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

West Georgia man who prompted SWAT standoff convicted of murder
4m ago
2 men sentenced to prison for brawling with fellow inmate inside Gwinnett jail
1h ago
Boy with stolen firearm found asleep inside stolen vehicle, police say
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta Valentines say “I Do”
18h ago
10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
MAP: Where to buy the best chocolate in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top