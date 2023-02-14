Man found dead near dumpster at shopping plaza in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police responded to a person down call just before 8 a.m. at Camp Creek Marketplace II in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood. Officers arrived at an area of the plaza at 3755 Carmia Drive, which is home to an L.A. Fitness gym, American Signature Furniture store and other businesses.

Explore Police reportedly searching for teen suspect in fatal SW Atlanta shooting

There, they found a man near a dumpster. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.