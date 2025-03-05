Man fatally shot in head at DeKalb gas station near busy intersection

A man has died after being shot in the head Tuesday night at a gas station in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded at about 7:10 p.m. to a Shell station in the 2900 block of Panola Road. The area is near I-20 and a stone’s throw from the busy intersection of Panola and Fairington roads.

When officers arrived, they found the 24-year-old victim, police said. He was identified as Keon Smith by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.