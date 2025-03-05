Crime & Public Safety
Man fatally shot in head at DeKalb gas station near busy intersection

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a gas station on Panola Road on Tuesday night.
40 minutes ago

A man has died after being shot in the head Tuesday night at a gas station in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded at about 7:10 p.m. to a Shell station in the 2900 block of Panola Road. The area is near I-20 and a stone’s throw from the busy intersection of Panola and Fairington roads.

When officers arrived, they found the 24-year-old victim, police said. He was identified as Keon Smith by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said detectives were talking to witnesses and gathering evidence at the gas station, where caution tape surrounded some of the pumps.

No other details were provided by police about what led to the shooting. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department’s homicide unit at 770-724-7850.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

