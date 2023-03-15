Man faces vehicular homicide charge after fatal 3-car crash in Chamblee

Ever Ramirez-Ramirez, 20, was booked into the county jail early Wednesday on charges that include vehicular homicide, Chamblee police said.

Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. to a wreck involving three vehicles on Shallowford Road at Arrow Circle in Chamblee near I-85. Ramirez-Ramirez was driving northbound in a Ford F-250 when he tried to avoid hitting another vehicle waiting to turn left, authorities said.