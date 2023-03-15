X

Man faces vehicular homicide charge after fatal 3-car crash in Chamblee

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A driver has been arrested in connection with a fatal multivehicle crash in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Ever Ramirez-Ramirez, 20, was booked into the county jail early Wednesday on charges that include vehicular homicide, Chamblee police said.

Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. to a wreck involving three vehicles on Shallowford Road at Arrow Circle in Chamblee near I-85. Ramirez-Ramirez was driving northbound in a Ford F-250 when he tried to avoid hitting another vehicle waiting to turn left, authorities said.

Police said the suspect couldn’t stop in time and swerved into oncoming traffic, striking the left side of a Honda Odyssey that was traveling south. The driver of a Toyota Corolla then struck the Honda from behind.

“The driver of the Honda Odyssey became entrapped on impact and sustained fatal injuries,” police said.

The Honda driver’s name was not released.

Ramirez-Ramirez and both the passenger and driver of the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken into custody and is facing additional charges of failure to maintain lane, driving without a license and driving too fast for conditions, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of the Trump grand jury 4h ago

Biden withdraws from Alaskan road deal after pressure from Jimmy Carter
16h ago

OPINION: Mom of student killed by truck warns lawmakers on heavier loads
9h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Five things learned from Damon Stoudamire’s news conference
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL Trial: Defendant wants to represent himself in gang case
1m ago
GBI: Man killed in shootout with North Georgia deputies outside burning home
1h ago
Driver arrested, accused of hitting construction workers in Marietta while drunk
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia State Unniversity

Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
Timeline: Georgia sheriff Victor Hill's federal trial and sentencing
Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top