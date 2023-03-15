Man faces vehicular homicide charge after fatal 3-car crash in Chamblee

A driver has been arrested in connection with a fatal multivehicle crash in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.
Ever Ramirez-Ramirez, 20, was booked into the county jail early Wednesday on charges that include vehicular homicide, Chamblee police said.
Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. to a wreck involving three vehicles on Shallowford Road at Arrow Circle in Chamblee near I-85. Ramirez-Ramirez was driving northbound in a Ford F-250 when he tried to avoid hitting another vehicle waiting to turn left, authorities said.
Police said the suspect couldn’t stop in time and swerved into oncoming traffic, striking the left side of a Honda Odyssey that was traveling south. The driver of a Toyota Corolla then struck the Honda from behind.
“The driver of the Honda Odyssey became entrapped on impact and sustained fatal injuries,” police said.
The Honda driver’s name was not released.
Ramirez-Ramirez and both the passenger and driver of the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken into custody and is facing additional charges of failure to maintain lane, driving without a license and driving too fast for conditions, authorities said.
An investigation is ongoing.
