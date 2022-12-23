ajc logo
X

Man carjacks woman at gunpoint in parking lot of NE Atlanta Publix, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
Vehicle was recovered but suspect remains on the run

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday morning at a northeast Atlanta Publix and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Police responded around 9 a.m. to the supermarket at 1001 Ponce de Leon Avenue in reference to the carjacking. Investigators said the victim was approached in the parking lot by a man who pulled out a gun and demanded her keys.

The woman complied, police said, giving the keys to the suspect, who drove off in her vehicle. The victim was not injured during the incident.

At around 1:20 p.m., officers found the stolen car from an undisclosed location but did not find the suspect, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit2h ago

Credit: TNS

Final Jan. 6 report details Trump’s ‘reckless’ attempt to overturn Georgia vote
6h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
11h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

South Georgia state House member resigns from office, seeks Senate seat
5h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

South Georgia state House member resigns from office, seeks Senate seat
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Storm-driven flight cancellations disrupt travelers, package deliveries
7h ago
The Latest

Hall County deputies looking for machete-wielding suspect in armed robbery
41m ago
Human remains found in Canton ID’d; police investigating ties to other case
56m ago
Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
9h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top