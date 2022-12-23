Man carjacks woman at gunpoint in parking lot of NE Atlanta Publix, police say

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday morning at a northeast Atlanta Publix and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.
Police responded around 9 a.m. to the supermarket at 1001 Ponce de Leon Avenue in reference to the carjacking. Investigators said the victim was approached in the parking lot by a man who pulled out a gun and demanded her keys.
The woman complied, police said, giving the keys to the suspect, who drove off in her vehicle. The victim was not injured during the incident.
At around 1:20 p.m., officers found the stolen car from an undisclosed location but did not find the suspect, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
