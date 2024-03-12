Crime & Public Safety

Man calls 911 to surrender after fatal Cobb stabbing, police say

A man who surrendered to authorities is facing a murder charge after a stabbing on Windy Hill Road in Cobb County on Monday, police said.

By
Updated 1 hour ago

A suspect voluntarily surrendered Monday hours after he allegedly stabbed a man to death with a pocketknife in Cobb County, according to authorities.

Cobb police responded at around 3:25 p.m. to the stabbing in the 2600 block of Windy Hill Road, an area that sits just outside I-75 and is home to several fast-food restaurants, hotels and Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital.

When officers arrived, they found Herman Robinson, 40, suffering from several stab wounds, police said. He was taken to Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

The investigation quickly led police to identify 50-year-old Randy Graham of Smyrna as a suspect. He fled the scene but called 911 hours later to express “his intention to surrender,” police spokesperson Officer Aaron Wilson said Tuesday.

Using a 4-inch pocketknife, Graham is accused of stabbing Robinson twice on the left side of his rib cage, according to an incident report obtained Tuesday. Robinson died of sharp force trauma, police said.

Graham is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.

No other details were provided about what led to the stabbing or the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 770-499-3945.

