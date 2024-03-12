Man calls 911 to surrender after fatal Cobb stabbing, police say

The investigation quickly led police to identify 50-year-old Randy Graham of Smyrna as a suspect. He fled the scene but called 911 hours later to express “his intention to surrender,” police spokesperson Officer Aaron Wilson said Tuesday.

Using a 4-inch pocketknife, Graham is accused of stabbing Robinson twice on the left side of his rib cage, according to an incident report obtained Tuesday. Robinson died of sharp force trauma, police said.

Graham is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.

No other details were provided about what led to the stabbing or the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 770-499-3945.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.