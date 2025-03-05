Man banned from Gwinnett, Hall schools after trying to enroll, meet students

A man was asked to stay away from schools in both Gwinnett and Hall counties after he allegedly tried to enroll, enter campuses and meet students, officials said.
On Friday, the man was given a criminal trespass warning at Seckinger High School, and he is also accused of using social media to contact students there and invite them to meet in various locations, according to a letter sent to parents Tuesday and shared by Gwinnett schools spokesperson Bernard Watson.
In the letter, Seckinger Principal Jimmy Fisher called the incident a “concerning situation.” He said school resource officers were “actively investigating” and “working closely with other local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of all our students.”
He also asked that parents help out by teaching teenagers about the dangers of meeting people online and in person and sharing information. That was after Lydia Clark said her daughter and some students met the man over the weekend at the Mall of Georgia, where he “came and purchased all four of them luxury perfumes and colognes, paid for all of their food, offered to give them money,” according to Channel 2 Action News.
While her daughter believed the man was a new student from Korea, Clark said she didn’t realize until later that he was over 18 and had just been given a trespass warning on the school campus after he was let in through a side door by a student, Channel 2 reported.
“If this person is this manipulative and able to convince all of these kids with very viable information, there’s no telling what else he’s capable of convincing them of,” Clark told the news station.
Gwinnett police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that investigators were working with multiple agencies to “determine whether a crime occurred within our jurisdiction.”
“It is my understanding that the school has identified and made contact with the individual in question,” a police spokesperson said. “Anyone with relevant information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact 911 and file a report. We also encourage parents to speak to their kids about the potential dangers of social media and the people with whom they communicate with online.”
The man, whose name and age were not released, is also accused of making his way to Hall County, where he tried to enroll at West Hall High School on Monday.
Hall schools spokesperson Stan Lewis said that person matched the description of the man who was given the warning by officials at Seckinger High.
“When school officials noted he did not have the proper documentation and that he was not the appropriate age, he was directed by the principal to go elsewhere,” Lewis said.
Hall school officials immediately reported the incident to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis said, adding that school resource officers were also assisting with the investigation.
The AJC has reached out to the sheriff’s office but has not received a response.
Like in Gwinnett, Hall school officials alerted parents and encouraged them to speak to their students about the dangers of communication with unknown people online.
“All of our schools have been advised to keep watch for this individual and to contact law enforcement immediately should he show up again on any of our campuses,” read a letter to parents from the Hall school district after the incident.
Lewis also noted that the public can report concerns to their anonymous tip line on the school district’s website.
