Man arrested in fatal double shooting at Gwinnett restaurant

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
June 13, 2023

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with an April double shooting that left one victim dead in the doorway of a Gwinnett County restaurant and another injured nearby, police said.

Xavier Jones, 22, is facing two counts of aggravated assault as well as single counts each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes in the April 28 shooting at Discover Wings, officials said.

The Norcross man is accused of killing 22-year-old Jerrett Mitchell, who authorities said was found in the doorway of the Indian Trail Lilburn Road restaurant that evening. Another gunshot victim was found near the restaurant, which sits in a shopping plaza, and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

In the immediate aftermath, authorities searched the area with a K-9 unit and police helicopter, but no one was located. Gwinnett police initially believed they were searching for two suspects, but officials said the “investigation revealed only one suspect was responsible for the crime.”

Jones was arrested in Cobb County and booked into jail there on charges unrelated to the Gwinnett homicide. Those charges include aggravated assault, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, fleeing from police and obstruction of law enforcement.

