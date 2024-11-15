Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested after Gwinnett 60-year-old, pet rabbit found dead in home

An investigation into the death of a 60-year-old man and his pet rabbit led to Marquis Green being arrested.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

An investigation into the death of a 60-year-old man and his pet rabbit led to Marquis Green being arrested.
By
1 hour ago

An Auburn man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 60-year-old and his pet rabbit in a home near Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County police said.

On Oct. 29, Robert Terry was found dead in his house on Mount Vernon Drive under what authorities called “suspicious” circumstances. Police had been called to check on Terry after he had not been heard from in several weeks, officials said. His rabbit was also in the home at the time and died without food or water.

Terry’s cause of death was not disclosed, but the manner of death was ruled a homicide. Police have not shared the method by which they believe he was killed.

During the investigation, police learned that one of his vehicles had been recorded on traffic cameras around the county. Investigators also learned that money was missing from Terry’s financial accounts, and several important documents were missing from the home.

Eventually, detectives managed to get security footage of the suspect, later identified as Marquis Green, 27, “withdrawing several thousand dollars from Terry’s bank accounts while driving around in Terry’s vehicle,” police said in a statement.

Green was arrested at a Duluth restaurant Thursday. He was taken to the Gwinnett jail, where he faces charges of felony murder, robbery by intimidation, aggravated assault, financial transaction card fraud, concealing the death of another, identity theft, computer forgery, theft by taking and aggravated cruelty to animals.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. They ask anyone with additional information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2023 shooting death of childhood friend
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

16-year-old killed in shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC File

3 charged with murder after robbery goes wrong at Brookhaven park, police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

At least 3 killed in Saturday morning shootings in Atlanta
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after being shot several times at SW Atlanta shopping center32m ago
Georgia loses first police K-9 of the year in shooting1h ago
Teen charged in 78-year-old man’s stabbing death in Buckhead
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens