Man arrested after Gwinnett 60-year-old, pet rabbit found dead in home

An Auburn man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 60-year-old and his pet rabbit in a home near Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County police said.

On Oct. 29, Robert Terry was found dead in his house on Mount Vernon Drive under what authorities called “suspicious” circumstances. Police had been called to check on Terry after he had not been heard from in several weeks, officials said. His rabbit was also in the home at the time and died without food or water.

Terry’s cause of death was not disclosed, but the manner of death was ruled a homicide. Police have not shared the method by which they believe he was killed.