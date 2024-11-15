Man arrested after Gwinnett 60-year-old, pet rabbit found dead in home

An Auburn man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 60-year-old and his pet rabbit in a home near Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County police said.
On Oct. 29, Robert Terry was found dead in his house on Mount Vernon Drive under what authorities called “suspicious” circumstances. Police had been called to check on Terry after he had not been heard from in several weeks, officials said. His rabbit was also in the home at the time and died without food or water.
Terry’s cause of death was not disclosed, but the manner of death was ruled a homicide. Police have not shared the method by which they believe he was killed.
During the investigation, police learned that one of his vehicles had been recorded on traffic cameras around the county. Investigators also learned that money was missing from Terry’s financial accounts, and several important documents were missing from the home.
Eventually, detectives managed to get security footage of the suspect, later identified as Marquis Green, 27, “withdrawing several thousand dollars from Terry’s bank accounts while driving around in Terry’s vehicle,” police said in a statement.
Green was arrested at a Duluth restaurant Thursday. He was taken to the Gwinnett jail, where he faces charges of felony murder, robbery by intimidation, aggravated assault, financial transaction card fraud, concealing the death of another, identity theft, computer forgery, theft by taking and aggravated cruelty to animals.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said. They ask anyone with additional information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
