Man arrested after fatal stabbing in SE Atlanta neighborhood

A suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death at a southeast Atlanta home last month has been arrested, according to warrants obtained Wednesday.

Gregory Swinson, 56, is facing a murder charge in connection with the Oct. 26 killing of 61-year-old Gregory Hensley at a residence in the Leila Valley neighborhood, police said. Swinson is accused of “knowingly and intentionally” stabbing Hensley following a dispute, the warrants stated.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a stabbing call in the 900 block of Stonewall Drive. The residential area is located between Moreland Avenue and Jonesboro Road. Hensley was pronounced dead at the scene.