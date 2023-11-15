Man arrested after fatal stabbing in SE Atlanta neighborhood

A suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death at a southeast Atlanta home last month has been arrested, according to warrants obtained Wednesday.
Gregory Swinson, 56, is facing a murder charge in connection with the Oct. 26 killing of 61-year-old Gregory Hensley at a residence in the Leila Valley neighborhood, police said. Swinson is accused of “knowingly and intentionally” stabbing Hensley following a dispute, the warrants stated.
Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a stabbing call in the 900 block of Stonewall Drive. The residential area is located between Moreland Avenue and Jonesboro Road. Hensley was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the stabbing occurred during an escalated dispute,” police said at the time.
On Friday, Swinson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, according to online records.
He was previously arrested on charges of battery, burglary, theft and obstruction, records show.
