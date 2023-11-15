BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in SE Atlanta neighborhood

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
15 minutes ago
X

A suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death at a southeast Atlanta home last month has been arrested, according to warrants obtained Wednesday.

Gregory Swinson, 56, is facing a murder charge in connection with the Oct. 26 killing of 61-year-old Gregory Hensley at a residence in the Leila Valley neighborhood, police said. Swinson is accused of “knowingly and intentionally” stabbing Hensley following a dispute, the warrants stated.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a stabbing call in the 900 block of Stonewall Drive. The residential area is located between Moreland Avenue and Jonesboro Road. Hensley was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the stabbing occurred during an escalated dispute,” police said at the time.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

On Friday, Swinson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, according to online records.

He was previously arrested on charges of battery, burglary, theft and obstruction, records show.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge to issue protective order in Georgia Trump case
1h ago

Credit: AP

Hospital director in Haiti says police rescued women and children after gangs surround...
16m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business
22m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business
22m ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Fulton Trump trial videos
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business
22m ago
Drought-related trend continues as fire breaks out on Lake Allatoona shoreline
1h ago
Woodward Academy security officers help rescue woman, 94, others from fire
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
Lenox Square welcomes Santa, reindeer and more this season
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top