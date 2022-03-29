Lithonia school teacher, coach accused of improper sexual contact

A Lithonia High School teacher arrested following reports of sexual misconduct was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, according to DeKalb County School District officials.
Marcus Lyndell Skeen II, was taken into custody Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual contact by employee or agent, DeKalb jail records indicate. The felony carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, according to Georgia laws.
Students at Lithonia High said Skeen was a football coach at the school.
Police did not release any information about the allegations that the 36-year-old Union City man faces. According to jail records, the charges stem from an offense that happened March 18.
Channel 2 Action News reported that Skeen met with a student off campus on two different occasions and the girl’s mother caught them late March 18. According to the news station, Skeen’s arrest warrant indicates the mother tracked her daughter’s cell phone to a parking lot at the Stonecrest Mall and “observed a vehicle rocking back and forth.”
The victim has not been identified.
State statutes indicate an employee who “knowingly engages in sexually explicit conduct” with a student, hospital patient, prisoner, parolee, someone under probation or anyone being detained by an agency they work for.
A district spokesperson said Skeen, a second-year teacher at Lithonia, was placed on paid administrative leave from his position as a special education paraprofessional pending the outcome of the investigation. The suspension is part of district policy due to the nature of the charges, according to Donald Porter, the school district’s press secretary.
“District personnel continues to fully cooperate with law enforcement in the ongoing, collaborative investigation by the DCSD Department of Public Safety and the DeKalb County Police Department,” Porter said in an email Tuesday.
Lithonia High School Principal Darrick McCray sent parents a letter Tuesday notifying them about the “allegation of misconduct” against a staff member at the school. The letter did not identify Skeen as the suspect.
“We remain committed to being as transparent as possible to families and staff as we partner to address these situations appropriately,” McCray wrote.
