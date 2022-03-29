Lithonia school teacher, coach accused of improper sexual contact

The victim has not been identified.

State statutes indicate an employee who “knowingly engages in sexually explicit conduct” with a student, hospital patient, prisoner, parolee, someone under probation or anyone being detained by an agency they work for.

A district spokesperson said Skeen, a second-year teacher at Lithonia, was placed on paid administrative leave from his position as a special education paraprofessional pending the outcome of the investigation. The suspension is part of district policy due to the nature of the charges, according to Donald Porter, the school district’s press secretary.

“District personnel continues to fully cooperate with law enforcement in the ongoing, collaborative investigation by the DCSD Department of Public Safety and the DeKalb County Police Department,” Porter said in an email Tuesday.

Lithonia High School Principal Darrick McCray sent parents a letter Tuesday notifying them about the “allegation of misconduct” against a staff member at the school. The letter did not identify Skeen as the suspect.

“We remain committed to being as transparent as possible to families and staff as we partner to address these situations appropriately,” McCray wrote.