Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Jail calls can be used against suspect in Clark Atlanta student’s slaying

Ga. Supreme Court reverses Fulton judge’s decision in case over 21-year-old’s killing.
Barron Brantley is led into a Fulton County courtroom for a pretrial hearing on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Brantley and Jordyn Jones are charged with murder in the 2019 death of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Barron Brantley is led into a Fulton County courtroom for a pretrial hearing on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Brantley and Jordyn Jones are charged with murder in the 2019 death of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford. (Bob Andres/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A man accused of strangling a Clark Atlanta University student nearly six years ago cannot keep jurors from hearing recorded jail calls in which he might have incriminated himself, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Reversing a Fulton County judge’s decision, the court said Barron Brantley can’t expect privacy when calling people other than his lawyer from the Fulton jail’s recorded line. The justices sided with prosecutors who hope to introduce three of those phone calls at trial.

Brantley and then-girlfriend Jordyn Jones are accused of strangling and smothering 21-year-old Alexis Janaé Crawford in 2019 before placing her body in a plastic bin and leaving it in the woods at a DeKalb County park. The college senior’s Halloween morning disappearance stunned the community and prompted a weeklong search for the Athens native.

Alexis Janaé Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University, was found dead Nov. 8, 2019, after being reported missing Nov. 1. Her roommate, Jordyn Jones, and Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley, have been arrested in her death. (Facebook)
icon to expand image

Jones was Crawford’s roommate and close friend, stunned family members said after the arrests. They said Jones, a Michigan native, had visited the Crawford family during holidays rather than traveling home.

Atlanta police launched an investigation into the college student’s disappearance Nov. 1 after her family reported her missing. Jones initially told detectives she did not know her roommate’s whereabouts. She also told Crawford’s family she had no idea where she was, prosecutors said.

ExploreNo bond for roommate accused of killing Clark Atlanta student

But after a weeklong search, authorities said Brantley admitted to investigators that he had choked and killed Crawford, according to court documents. Investigators later determined she had been strangled to death and smothered with a plastic bag before her remains were dumped in the park.

Five days before her disappearance, Crawford filed a police report accusing Brantley of sexually assaulting her at the McDaniel Street apartment. An assault kit revealed the presence of Brantley’s DNA, prosecutors said in court filings.

Weeks before his murder trial was set to begin, Brantley sought to exclude incriminating statements allegedly made during three recorded phone calls that Fulton County prosecutors planned to introduce as evidence. None of those calls were to his attorney, and an automated message at the beginning of each call informed Brantley that his jailhouse conversations were monitored and recorded.

ExploreFuneral for slain Clark Atlanta student: ‘Not supposed to be.’

Brantley’s attorney argued those recordings violated his rights and should be excluded from evidence because they referenced her client’s criminal history, news coverage about the case and even his prior statements to police that were later suppressed.

At a hearing last year, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Belinda Edwards raised concerns about the ease with which prosecutors are able to get jail recordings from the sheriff’s office, calling it “unfettered access.”

“I just think that the state maybe should have a process, which means they come and get a subpoena, or they get a warrant. But they seem to get access,” Edwards said.

In its decision reversing her ruling, the Georgia Supreme Court said the sheriff’s practice of sharing recorded jail calls with prosecutors does not violate the Fourth Amendment. The court noted a 2007 decision in which it held pretrial detainees have no reasonable expectation of privacy during jail calls when speaking to someone other than their attorney.

ExploreCouple indicted in slaying of Clark Atlanta student

“Once Brantley talked to a third-party on the jail’s recorded phone system, he ‘necessarily risked’ that this information would be disclosed to law enforcement,” Chief Justice Nels Peterson wrote.

The justices also held that incarcerated people are not similarly situated to those who are not in jail and that recording Brantley’s phone calls for use at trial did not violate the Equal Protection Clause.

Both Barron Brantley (left) and Jordyn Jones are awaiting trail at the Fulton County Jail. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

icon to expand image

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Both Brantley and Jones are awaiting trail at the Fulton County Jail, where they’ve been held since their November 2019 arrests, records show. Brantley is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, concealing a death, rape and aggravated sexual battery. Jones faces one count of murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and concealing a death.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Karen Read arrives for jury selection for her trial at Norfolk County Superior Court, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Karen Read's lawyers appeal to US Supreme Court ahead of retrial over death of her police boyfriend

Police say the 2023 Nashville school shooter hid mental health issues from doctors and family

Georgia school shooting suspect wants trial moved out of Barrow County

The Latest

Chick-fil-A employees were pepper-sprayed during a robbery, police said. The suspect then led officers on a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash.

Pursuit of DeKalb Chick-fil-A robbery suspect ends in deadly Buckhead crash

Man accused in Clayton shotgun killing jailed after fall during SWAT standoff

5 teens charged with murder after man killed in SW Atlanta robbery, police say

Featured

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: AJC file photo

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.

MARTA BRT project delayed by long-forgotten parking garage, trolley lines

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear