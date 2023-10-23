Gwinnett mother accused of stabbing 5-year-old to death, setting fire

Pruitt routinely had a smile on his face and had said he “had the best mom ever,” his family told Channel 2 Action News.

“When I talked to him, he was always happy,” said Chasity Brown, Pruitt’s paternal grandmother. “This tore my family up.”

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

Brown said she spoke to her grandson Wednesday night while he carved pumpkins with his mother. Pruitt’s birthday would have been in November and Brown said she was looking forward to spending it with him in their home state of Mississippi.

“He was just telling me that his birthday was going to be with me,” she said. “He was just so precious. He loved his mom. He loved his dad.”

On Thursday morning, 911 callers reported a possible fire at The Vine apartments where Burton lived with her son. Firefighters responded to the complex on Springs Lane shortly before 8 a.m. and didn’t see flames, but they heard alarms from a first-floor unit and entered it, a Gwinnett police spokeswoman said.

Explore Fire call at Gwinnett apartments leads investigators to child stabbed to death

That’s when they made a gruesome discovery: a young boy stabbed multiple times, police said.

The child was taken to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital but did not survive.

Firefighters extinguished flames in two bedrooms of the apartment, according to Gwinnett fire Lt. Andy Lane. He declined to say where the boy was located. The child was the only person inside at the time.

Arson investigators are working with officers to determine the cause of the fire, Lane said.

Around 9:15 a.m., officers located a woman who appeared to be hiding behind a building at the apartment complex, according to Gwinnett police spokesperson Cpl. Michele Pihera. She was wet and not wearing shoes, but had on one sock, Pihera said.

The woman, later identified as Burton, was interviewed and arrested.

No possible motive was released for the killing. Gwinnett court records showed the apartment complex was in the process of evicting Burton.