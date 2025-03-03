Breaking: Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight
Gunfire in SW Atlanta skating rink parking lot leaves woman shot, man in custody

A woman was injured and a man is in jail after a shooting at the Cascade Family Skating Rink in southwest Atlanta on Sunday night.

47 minutes ago

A shooting erupted in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta skating rink Sunday night, leaving a woman injured and one of the alleged shooters in custody.

According to officials, an off-duty Atlanta police officer was working a security job in the area when a large fight broke out shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lots by the Cascade Family Skating rink on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The venue is in the Adamsville neighborhood.

The officer was assisting security personnel in dispersing the crowd, and about 15 minutes later, a man approached a group of people who may have been involved in the earlier fight. That encounter spiraled into an exchange of gunfire that left a 20-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to a hospital, while the off-duty officer detained one of the shooters, identified as Andrew Trotter, 45, authorities said. The woman’s condition was not disclosed, but she was described as alert.

Trotter was taken to the Fulton County jail, where he was booked on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It is not the first time the skating rink has been the scene of gun violence. Two years ago, 13-year-old Deshon DuBose was gunned down as he left the rink. Similar to Sunday’s incident, that shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups on the night of Jan. 21, 2023.

A year later and a half-mile away, another child was shot along MLK Drive. Surveillance footage released by Atlanta police showed shooters firing at an 11-year-old boy, who tried to hide in a laundromat and tire shop.

