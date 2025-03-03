Gunfire in SW Atlanta skating rink parking lot leaves woman shot, man in custody

A shooting erupted in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta skating rink Sunday night, leaving a woman injured and one of the alleged shooters in custody.

According to officials, an off-duty Atlanta police officer was working a security job in the area when a large fight broke out shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lots by the Cascade Family Skating rink on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The venue is in the Adamsville neighborhood.

The officer was assisting security personnel in dispersing the crowd, and about 15 minutes later, a man approached a group of people who may have been involved in the earlier fight. That encounter spiraled into an exchange of gunfire that left a 20-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.