Georgia man who fatally shot wife of 55 years sentenced to life in prison

Donald Staley pleaded guilty to malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault April 19 in the death of Judith Staley. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Staley, who was 80 years old at the time of the attack, admitted to authorities during interviews that he shot his wife and expressed no remorse for doing so, according to Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford.