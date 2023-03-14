GBI: South Georgia officer fires shots after pursuit, but driver gets away

South Georgia investigators are searching for a suspect who led officers on a pursuit and then drove toward one of them, leading to several shots being fired, the GBI said Tuesday.
A Cordele officer fired at the driver of a green Chevrolet Trailblazer during the incident, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to investigators.
Officers were investigating a domestic violence incident near the 600 block of North 3rd Street and attempted to stop the Trailblazer’s driver, the GBI said. That led to a pursuit, according to investigators.
“The officer got out of the police car and the SUV turned around and drove in the officer’s direction,” the GBI said in a news release. “At that time, the officer fired multiple shots at the SUV. The driver of the SUV drove away, and the SUV was later found abandoned by law enforcement. It is not believed anyone in the SUV was shot. The driver of the vehicle has not been located.”
No officers were injured, the GBI said.
Cordele police requested the GBI’s assistance with the investigation. Once it is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Crisp County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Monday’s officer-involved shooting was the 20th the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. It was the first of the year for both Crisp County and Cordele, located about an hour south of Macon.
