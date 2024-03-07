BreakingNews
Ga. 400 closed after DUI suspect hits other drivers, officials say
Ga. 400 closed after DUI suspect hits other drivers, officials say

Several people were injured after authorities said a suspected DUI driver attempted to flee law enforcement Thursday afternoon in Forsyth County.

Several people were injured after authorities said a suspected DUI driver attempted to flee law enforcement Thursday afternoon in Forsyth County.
Updated 48 minutes ago

The southbound lanes of Ga. 400 in Forsyth County are expected to remain closed into Thursday evening after an alleged DUI driver fled from officers and injured other motorists, authorities said.

Around 3:30 p.m., a Forsyth County deputy pulled over a Silver Dodge Durango for a traffic violation, the sheriff’s office said. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped away.

“The deputy pursued the Durango,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Within three minutes, additional deputies assisted by deploying stop sticks designed to deflate the tires and shutting down the southbound ramps to Ga. 400.”

The highway was closed between exits 14 and 15 in the Cumming area, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, whose name was not released, continued to pass law enforcement vehicles and hit other motorists, authorities said.

“There are reports of multiple injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Georgia State Patrol is conducting the investigation into the crashes.

