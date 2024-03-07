Ga. 400 closed after DUI suspect hits other drivers, officials say

The southbound lanes of Ga. 400 in Forsyth County are expected to remain closed into Thursday evening after an alleged DUI driver fled from officers and injured other motorists, authorities said.

Around 3:30 p.m., a Forsyth County deputy pulled over a Silver Dodge Durango for a traffic violation, the sheriff’s office said. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped away.

“The deputy pursued the Durango,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Within three minutes, additional deputies assisted by deploying stop sticks designed to deflate the tires and shutting down the southbound ramps to Ga. 400.”