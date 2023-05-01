X

From victim to suspect: Man shot in Union City faces murder charge in Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A man who police said was shot in Union City turned out to be a suspect wanted in an Atlanta homicide.

Atlanta officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital by Union City police Monday because a victim being treated for a gunshot wound had active warrants out of Atlanta, officials said.

Jekhari Marignay was tied to a Jan. 28 shooting at a food mart along Conley Road in southeast Atlanta, police said. Authorities discovered the victim, 28-year-old Kenny Ponder, during a traffic stop on the Downtown Connector as the driver was attempting to get him to a hospital.

Emergency medical personnel met the driver and victim at the scene of the traffic stop, but Ponder was pronounced dead while on the way to the hospital.

Marignay, 24, is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the shooting. He remains at the Grady Detention Center in police custody.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Union City police for more details about Monday’s incident.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

