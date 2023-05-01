From victim to suspect: Man shot in Union City faces murder charge in Atlanta

Atlanta officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital by Union City police Monday because a victim being treated for a gunshot wound had active warrants out of Atlanta, officials said.

Jekhari Marignay was tied to a Jan. 28 shooting at a food mart along Conley Road in southeast Atlanta, police said. Authorities discovered the victim, 28-year-old Kenny Ponder, during a traffic stop on the Downtown Connector as the driver was attempting to get him to a hospital.