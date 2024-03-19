‘Friend’ gets life in prison for murdering 20-year-old Cobb man

A 911 caller reported seeing Porter’s body in the woods in a cut-through between the Stratford Ridge apartment complex and the Arium at Bentley complex off Delk Road that day. Porter had been shot multiple times in the back.

Surveillance footage from one of the apartment complexes and a gas station showed Porter walking on a path with another man the evening before his body was found, according to investigators.

“Thirteen seconds after the two entered the path, a muzzle flash can be seen on video, followed by a second muzzle flash 22 seconds later,” the DA’s office said.

Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

The man seen in video footage was Yarber, investigators determined. He was located in Clayton County and arrested Dec. 15, 2020.

“Throughout the investigation, family members described Yarber as a close friend of Porter’s,” the DA’s office said. “Porter often described him as his ‘twin.’”

On Feb. 26, 2021, a grand jury indicted Yarber on multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. The indictment stated that Yarber took a bag from Porter, but did not specify what that bag contained. During his trial, Yarber was also found guilty of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the DA’s office said.

Porter is survived by his parents, sister and nephew, in addition to other family members and friends, according to his online obituary.

“Blake was an unselfish, caring soul who understood responsibilities, and did everything he could for his family,” the obituary states. “An avid gamer, who collected shoes, and loved designer things. To know Blake was to love him, and those who loved him will miss him.”