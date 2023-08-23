Flowery Branch man arrested in deadly shooting, cellphone robbery in DeKalb

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shootout earlier this month in a DeKalb County neighborhood over a stolen cellphone, according to authorities.

Jeremy Rashaad Baker, 32, of Flowery Branch, is facing murder and armed robbery charges after he and a group of men allegedly took a woman’s iPhone at gunpoint at his residence near Lithonia on Aug. 2, then shot the man she was with during an argument, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The victim, Rayshaad Christopher Jones, 28, of Lithonia, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, deputies said.

According to arrest warrants, Jones and Camri Tyeisha Davis, 27, of Stone Mountain, went to the residence on Rogers Trace to confront Baker about missing property.

Deputies said the suspect and three other men then allegedly robbed Davis, leading to the argument. Guns were fired during the confrontation, deputies said, without elaborating.

Following an investigation, Baker was taken into custody in Lithonia. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

No other information was provided about the other men allegedly involved in the armed robbery.

