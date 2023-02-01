Florida man sentenced for robbing women, child at gunpoint at Henry County salon

Yadley Girard, 31, of Florida, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 25 to be spent behind bars, Henry County Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said.

An employee at Preeminence Hair Salon along North Henry Boulevard was taking out the trash and closing the studio for the night with her 5-year-old son when Girard approached them on Sept. 26, 2021. He pointed a gun at the two and demanded that the employee turn over any belongings, according to Matteucci.