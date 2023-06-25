Fire destroys 10 apartments in south Fulton

A fire that broke out at an apartment complex in south Fulton badly damaged 10 apartments and sent one resident to the hospital early Sunday morning, South Fulton fire officials told Channel 2 news.

The fire department responded to fire reports early Sunday morning and evacuated Camp Creek apartments on Washington Road immediately.

The resident taken to the hospital jumped from the second story of the building to escape the fire, according to Channel 2. Their identity remains unknown.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.