Federal murder charge for Georgia man accused of shooting postal worker

“Asa Wood dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in an emailed statement Thursday. “His murder is tragic and heartbreaking. The exceptional joint investigation conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Banks County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the defendant’s arrest, and we are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wood and his family.”

After Wood was killed, investigators soon identified a “person of interest” and compiled a description of the car that person might be driving. While investigating the homicide, deputies located the suspect’s vehicle, according to the GBI. The suspect was identified as Grogan, who lived in Danielsville.

Deputies spotted the car they were looking for while patrolling the area near Ga. 51 and Bennett Road, the sheriff’s office said. But the driver, later identified as Grogan, sped away, beginning a pursuit. Deputies were able to stop the car, and Grogan got out and fired shots, according to investigators.

Deputies returned fire and shot Grogan, who was treated at a hospital. The deputies were not seriously injured. Grogan was arrested and remained Thursday in the Banks County jail.

“We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable collaboration of agencies that emerged during this tragic incident that led to the capture of the perpetrator,” Banks Sheriff Carlton Speed said. “Mr. Wood was a beloved husband, father and community member. He is greatly missed by all who had the gift of knowing him.”

Investigators have not released details about a possible motive.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Grogan served about nine months in prison from October 2005 until July 2006 following a conviction for aggravated assault against an officer.