Ex-employee gets life for deadly Fayetteville Walmart shooting

Judge W. Fletcher Sams sentenced Jelks to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years.

Credit: Fayetteville police Credit: Fayetteville police

Video footage showed Jelks as he returned from a short break March 29. He walked through the grocery store entrance, where he remained in the vestibule between the automatic doors, according to the DA’s office.

Soon after, he went outside and appeared to watch Holton as the victim made his way into the store. Jelks then pulled out a fully automatic 9 mm pistol and pointed it at Holton, who ran inside, prosecutors said. Two of the shots hit Holton in the back, while a third struck the child, who was rushed to the hospital and survived, according to the DA’s office.

Explore Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart

Officers responded to the Walmart but determined Jelks had fled the scene. Police said his abandoned vehicle was located nearby.

During the manhunt, authorities released a surveillance photo of Jelks wearing a Walmart vest. Five days later, on April 3, he was arrested by Fayetteville police after he turned himself in to the College Park Police Department, officials said.

Another suspect, Sandra Romero-Nunez, was also arrested in connection with the killing. She faces charges that include malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, according to online court records.

The DA’s office and the public defender’s office, which is representing her, declined to comment.

Jelks was convicted on charges of murder, aggravated assault and gun possession by a jury Oct. 23. He was sentenced immediately after.

The DA’s office did not specify why Holton was targeted or why it announced the sentencing in December.

“Any one of us could have been in the line of the defendant’s fire,” Broder said, in a statement. “While he was clearly targeting Mr. Holton, the defendant showed absolutely no mercy to anyone in the store that night. He didn’t care who he killed, and I am grateful to the jury for holding him accountable.”