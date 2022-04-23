Elderly woman dies in Paulding mobile home fire

Paulding County firefighters found an elderly woman’s body under debris following a fire in Dallas on Friday night.
The blaze sparked at a mobile home near the intersection of Ga. 92 and Due West Road in northeastern Paulding County.
While firefighters were en route, the victim’s family members reported an elderly woman might be stuck in the home and unable to escape on her own, according to a news release from Paulding County Fire & Rescue.
A Paulding County deputy was the first rescue worker to arrive on scene. The officer tried to enter the home to save the woman, but was pushed back by the intense heat, heavy flames and smoky conditions.
Fire crews arrived soon after. They doused the blaze and quickly found the woman’s body buried under debris from a structural collapse near the front of the mobile home, the fire department said.
The Georgia Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the deadly blaze to determine its cause and origin. The Paulding County coroner’s office is working with the GBI to confirm the woman’s identity.
About the Author
Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office