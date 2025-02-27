Crime & Public Safety
East Point police offer $2K for help finding who shot, killed 38-year-old man

By
1 hour ago

East Point police are asking the public to help find the shooter who killed a man at an apartment complex late Sunday.

Officials said Thursday that a $2,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man outside an apartment in the 3000 block of Washington Road.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police said they were called about multiple gunshots in the area around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later.

According to investigators, someone approached the victim in the parking lot and a fight broke out that resulted in the victim being shot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigator Lt. R. Michaud at 404-559-6225 or through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

